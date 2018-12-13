Pochettino in shock admission over Man Utd, Real Madrid jobs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he will never get bored of hearing stories linking him to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid – because it means he is doing something right.

Fresh speculation about Pochettino’s future has emerged this week in the wake of Spurs’ qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League, with reports suggesting the club are braced for summer interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Argentinian signed a five-year contract in May and has constantly spoken about how happy he is in north London, so much prefers the column inches to be filled up with stories about his future rather than stories about him getting sacked.

“This type of news I think does not upset or bore people,” he said.

“I prefer that newspapers talk about things like this than talk about, ‘Tottenham is going to sack me’, or ‘people are tired of me’, or ‘we are in a difficult situation’.

“Of course, if I choose one situation I choose this one. I am not bored of it, of course.”

Pochettino is getting linked with some of the top jobs because of the work he has done at Spurs, leading them into the last 16 of the Champions League and mounting a title challenge, despite all of the problems they have faced this season.

Not many people are looking past Manchester City or Liverpool to finish in top spot – and that is just how Pochettino likes it.

“We are there, we are in a good position of course,” he added.

“It is normal that the perception is different. I am happy with the perception today when the perception from the media is only Manchester City and Liverpool and not us.

“I am not happy with the perception when they are not assessing us in the right way.

“After investment and many things when you assess the different clubs, normally it is Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, United, Arsenal will be involved in the race for the title. But not Tottenham.

“But we are there because we compete in a very good way, our performances are fantastic, but the perception is different.”