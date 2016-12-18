Pochettino insists Spurs ‘have improved from last season’

Mauricio Pochettino disagreed with Sean Dyche’s comments that said Spurs should have had a man sent off as Spurs beat Burnley 2-1.

Burnley manager Dyche believed Moussa Sissoko should have been sent off in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

The midfielder, who came on in the second half for Mousa Dembele, assisted Danny Rose just moments later to give the hosts the lead on 71 minutes after Dele Alli cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ opening goal.

Pochettino however disagreed with Dyche, saying: “It is difficult for me to see on TV but from my position I cannot say one thing or another.

“I can’t understand (Dyche), maybe he thought that (the challenge should have been a) red card.

“From my position at the bench, I think it wasn’t a sending-off, it wasn’t a red card – maybe a yellow or perhaps it was good but it is difficult.”

Winning feeling

Spurs are now just one point behind Liverpool and Arsenal, who sit in third and fourth respectively. They are, however, 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, with Pochettino still confident they have a chance of winning the league.

He said: “We are in a very good position, I think we have improved from last season.

“We are disappointed to be out (of the Champions League) but we are in the Europa League.

“Many things happened in the beginning of the season that you think maybe it is not like last season but we need to be clever.

“We have kept our philosophy, I think the team is happy.

“Now we need to keep winning games, we are close to second position, it is not tomorrow that the Premier League finishes… there is a long way to go.

“We have a 10-point gap with Chelsea but the season doesn’t finish soon.”