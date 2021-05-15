Pochettino favouritism gifts Tottenham chance to sign 167-goal striker

Tottenham are expected to make controversial striker Mauro Icardi their No 1 target this summer if they lose talismanic frontman Harry Kane – and their chances of a deal are helped by former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 27-year-old England star has always spoken publicly about the driving force for his career – silverware. He has never ducked away from suggestions that he wants trophies to accompany his goals. Kane has blasted 31 goals in all competitions this season and very recently admitted he was looking at winning trophies after labelling Spurs’ season “disappointing”.

That has strongly led to claims he could move on this summer. Indeed, a report earlier this week claimed Manchester United have a ‘very clear stance’ over the player.

He’s also been linked with a highly-controversial move across London to Chelsea, amid claims Thomas Tuchel is keen.

Should he leave, Spurs will have an enomous hole to fill to replace their reliable No 9.

However, according to L’Equipe, Spurs will priortise a move for Icardi were they to lose Kane. The French paper has made it clear that the Argentinian striker plans to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.

And they say PSG will not stand in Icardi’s way as they look to move his €10m a year salary off their books.

Furthermore, it’s claimed a move to Spurs has been sold to Icardi by Pochettino. It’s reckoned the former Spurs boss has spoken favourably about his old club to Icardi and sold him the idea of a move to north London.

In addition, they claim PSG have placed a €35m – €40m asking price on Icardi. That sort of fee would not put Tottenham off.

However, the entire move hinges on the future of Kane. Spurs are likely only to move if they lose their star man.

Icardi has struck 167 goals during his career, including 32 in 60 games for PSG, and would be a huge addition to the Spurs squad, undoubtedly aiding their chances in the football odds of gaining Champions League qualification, even if Kane did move on.

Rarely out of the news, Icardi has a colourful life off the pitch, thanks mainly to his marriage to Wanda Nara, who was previously hitched to his former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez.

Aurier to leave Tottenham with sale agreed

That might not be told only deal struck between PSG and Spurs this summer. That’s after it was claimed the Ligue 1 giants have reached an agreement to bring Serge Aurier back to the club this summer.

Aurier has played for Tottenham since 2017, when he joined from the Ligue 1 giants. He initially had to battle Kieran Trippier for a starting role at right-back and now faces competition from Matt Doherty. After starting 31 Premier League games last season, this time around he has managed 25 in all competitions.

But with his deal due to expire in 12 months time, the right-back always looked likely to depart this summer. As per reports, Spurs have placed a €12m asking price for the 28-year-old.

As such, it’s reported a Tottenham insider claims a fee has been agreed. Indeed, the player’s return to France is reportedly now ‘almost done’.

