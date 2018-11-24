Mauricio Pochettino has issued a challenge to his Spurs side to be more consistent after they despatched of Chelsea at Wembley.

Tottenham put on a scintillating display to unceremoniously end the Blues’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Wembley.

Spurs climbed above Maurizio Sarri’s men with a performance that showcases their own potential to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane put them two up inside 16 minutes and Son Heung-min made it three after the break with a brilliant solo goal.

It was a 10th win from 13 games this season for Pochettino’s men and the rampant showings of Kane, Alli, Son and Christian Eriksen will have the Argentinian licking his lips at the prospect of what might be to come.

“There’s no need for me to talk too much. I am so happy, so pleased. I don’t need to analyse too much. All credit to the players because they were fantastic,” Pochettino told the BBC.

“The staff are so happy managing this group of players. We need to be humble and recognise playing like this we can do big things.

“Our challenge is to keep going and be consistent. That’s our challenge for the rest of the season.”