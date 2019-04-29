Pochettino issues defiant response as speculation over Italy move grows

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has branded speculation linking him with the AC Milan job as just ‘paper talk’.

Gennaro Gattuso’s future as Milan boss is under intense scrutiny with the side having struggled so much in recent weeks and having slipped to seventh place.

Reports in the Italian media on Monday even suggested the club legend will be sacked even if he manages to steer his side into the top four in the remaining four games.

Milan have accrued just five points from their last eight league matches, and the most recent defeat was a damaging one at Torino on Sunday night which led to widespread calls for Gattuso to be sacked.

It was stated earlier in the month that the Serie A giants want Pochettino as their next boss badly, with former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis leading the movement amid rumours they will offer the Argentine a £300m budget to lure him to Italy.

The Daily Express then affirmed on Sunday that Pochettino is the number one target for Milan, and now the man in question has responded to said speculation.

“Me to Milan? I read that in the press, nothing else,” he told goal.com.

“These kind of rumours don’t feed my ego. It’s part of football, if we speak about an interest from other clubs I take it as a certificate of esteem.”

