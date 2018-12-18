Mauricio Pochettino did not exactly categorically rule out taking over at Manchester United following Tuesday’s dismissal of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was axed by United on Tuesday morning with the club now looking to appoint a caretaker boss ahead of choosing a permanent successor to the Portuguese manager.

And Pochettino, who has been strongly linked with the United hotseat in the past, saw his name thrust into the spotlight once again on Tuesday morning following Mourinho’s departure, as Gary Neville championed the cause of the Tottenham boss.

However, speaking to the media to preview Wednesday’s north London derby clash against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Pochettino did not exactly entirely rule out jumping ship.

“There are a lot of rumours about my position as manager at Tottenham. I cannot answer this type of question,” he said.

“The business you know very well, a lot of rumours happen. I’m so focused in trying to deliver my best in this football club.”

Asked what he thought of United’s decision to end Mourinho’s tenure, Pochettino continued: “First of all I want to send my best wishes to him. I feel so sorry because you know very well I have a good relationship with him. He’s a very good friend. It’s sad news what happened to him.

“It’s not my business what happened at another club. I only want to send my best wishes to Jose.”

When asked again on his thoughts on the rumours, Pochettino continued: “After five years what do I need to say more? From day one, not only in the coaching staff, the players a lot of rumours happen in football. That is the business. I accept everything.”

Tottenham supporters may well feel slight panic at what can only be seen as hardly a firm rebuttal from Pochettino, especially given his much firmer response when asked about the United rumours just a fortnight ago.

At the start of the month, ahead of the win over Southampton, he said: “The most important thing is I feel so happy here. Tottenham has given me the value. I feel happy here in Tottenham because I feel the recognition for our job. We feel that.

“When Daniel Levy extended my contract for five years, it is because he believed in that moment and period, we are the best people to manage this boat and this club. “