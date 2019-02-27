Pochettino lifts lid on what alarms him most about Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has lifted the lid on what element of Tottenham’s mentality that concerns him the most.

Spurs could have ended the weekend just three points off leaders Liverpool if they had beaten Burnley, but slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat, which Pochettino felt was telling about their character as a club.

He’s even admitted it may take as long as five years to alter the club’s make-up and mentality when it comes to challenging for the title.

With games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund all coming up in the next six days, Pochettino said his side did not have the desire against the Clarets – and that, as he admits, is a major concern for the Tottenham boss.

“That is what worried me,” Pochettino said. “Of course it’s easy to go to Chelsea and be motivated to play, and play again Arsenal or Dortmund, it’s easy and you don’t need a manager that tells you ‘Oh, you need to be motivated, excited to play’, because that’s normal.

“But you play for the Premier League for the big game like Burnley.

“It’s dry the pitch? It’s dry, it’s normal. The changing room or the dressing room is not so big like at Wembley? Of course it’s not.

“But come on, you need to respect and the way you need to respect is to go there and show more ambition, show more attitude, show more capacity to fight.”