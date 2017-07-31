Pochettino makes admission over Tottenham transfer dealings

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his side are a little behind this summer when it comes to new signings.

Just days after telling Spurs supporters not to panic and that the club were working hard to bring in fresh blood, the Spurs boss has finally showed the first signs that he’s feeling frustrated by their lack of incomings so far.

Reflecting on Saturday night’s 3-0 friendly defeat to Manchester City in Nashville, Pochettino said: “Of course, Man City have more senior players than us and they invest more money than us.

“You can see that we have a lot of young players on the bench.

“It’s true the squads are completely different but we are building the squad. Maybe today they have a little bit of an advantage, they are ahead of us because they have signed and kept the players that they want.

Spurs have been relatively inactive so far in the window, with Clinton N’Jie, Federico Fazio and Kyle Walker sold and Pochettino added: “We are a little bit behind but working hard to sign some players who can help us and bring some energy, and make us more competitive.”