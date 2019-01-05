Mauricio Pochettino has already admitted that Tottenham are unlikely to make any January signings after watching his side run amok in the FA Cup at Tranmere.

What could have been a tricky trip to a sold-out Prenton Park ended in the most comprehensive of away wins thanks to a devastating second-half display by Spurs.

Serge Aurier added to his first-half goal before Fernando Llorente completed a hat-trick and his replacement Harry Kane wrapped up a 7-0 victory against the League Two side, with Son Heung-min scoring the visitors’ other goal.

It was an impressive performance ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea and Premier League clash with Manchester United, but fighting on four fronts is unlikely to mean new faces at the north London club.

“Difficult,” Pochettino said of signings. “I don’t believe that we are going to do anything.

“I’m so happy with my squad. Always you can improve, different things you can or not.”

Despite running out 7-0 winners, Pochettino was not entirely happy with his side’s display, adding: “(It was) a very professional performance I am happy for our fans, I am very pleased.”

On his half-time message to his squad at 1-0, the manager said: “We were trying to fix something because we struggled a little bit to arrive, in the first 10 minutes we created two chances but it was difficult for us to create chances and it was a little bit lucky the first goal that opened the game, I feel that the second half was better.

“I think our performance we need to work a lot on the first 45 minutes.”