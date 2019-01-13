Pochettino makes extraordinary claim about Spurs’ loss to Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the second half of Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Manchester United was the best he has seen his side play during his time in charge of the club.

Spurs suffered their first defeat of 2019 as Marcus Rashford’s first half goal gave United all three points. Pochettino’s side have now lost two consecutive Premier League games at Wembley, but the manager was still delighted with their performance.

Pochettino told Sky Sports: “I am so pleased and I’m proud. After four-and-a-half-years, the second half was the best performance I have seen Tottenham play. It was amazing and I think David De Gea made 11 saves which is unbelievable. In football, sometimes you deserve to win and don’t and other times, you do not and you win. That is why we love football.

“We dominated in the first half but we didn’t organise ourselves well when we lost Moussa Sissoko and that is how we conceded the goal. United were deeper in the second half, but to play against that system it was amazing to create 11 chances in the second half. I feel so proud and I am leaving Wembley with a good feeling.

“We conceded a counter attack in the first half but the second was the best performance I have seen. We were not clinical and sometimes you score with less opportunities but it is nothing to complain about. The team played unbelievable football and everyone who watched the game can feel the same as myself.”

Aside from the result, one thing that will concern Pochettino is the apparent injury picked up by Harry Kane towards the end of the match.

The coach said: “My worry is that it was a bad tackle in the last moment. It wasn’t the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and now he has bit of a swelling on his ankle and he was limping after the game.

“We are going to lose Son for the Asia Cup and if Harry Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us.”

