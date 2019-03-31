Pochettino makes huge Liverpool claim in dig at Spurs’ transfer activity

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Liverpool are ‘on a completely different level’ to his Tottenham side at the present moment.

Spurs travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon looking to put a dent in the Reds’ title hopes, and help their own chances of securing a top four finish.

The north London side are currently third in the table, level on points with Manchester United in fourth, but have fallen behind somewhat recently after challenging Liverpool and Man City in the title race.

There are now 15 points between Spurs and their Merseyside opponents, and Pochettino believes the two just cannot be compared.

“You cannot compare [Liverpool and Tottenham],” the Argentine told Sky Sports.

“When Klopp arrived at Liverpool it was only about focusing on building a team that could compete and be a real contender with other teams.

“Our philosophy is completely different, we can’t compare the two projects. They are on a completely different level. In the last two transfer windows we didn’t sign one player – it’s like we are banned!

“We are focused on different things, that’s why we are different, and we must be focused on operating in different ways and still be competitive as football is the most important thing in this company.

“[Liverpool] have an unbelievable squad and every season they add more quality. So it’s normal that Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea are building to win and be real contenders.”