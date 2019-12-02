Mauricio Pochettino has been told he has a job-in-waiting at Manchester United if he bides his time and awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting sacked.

That’s according to BT Sport pundit Jermain Jenas, who believes the Argentine coach – sacked last month by Tottenham – could find himself landing the plum job at Old Trafford before too long.

As a result of the perceived uncertainty over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford, Jenas has advised Pochettino to reject any offer from Arsenal, with Tottenham’s north London rivals said to be plotting a move to appoint him as Unai Emery’s successor following the Spaniard’s dismissal on Friday.

Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, only to be shown the door less than six months later after a shocking start to the season.

But despite Solskjaer insisting he does not feel the heat amid the Argentine’s sudden availability, Jenas reckons he could soon step into the Norwegian’s shoes.

“Arsenal’s a huge football club and I’m sure the wages would be great for Mauricio,” Jenas told BT Sport. “I put myself in his shoes though and would say his stock is far higher than that personally.

“I think the job he did at Tottenham puts him in another bracket.

“I think if I was Mauricio I’d be sat there going well I’ll have six months off to recuperate and rest as I have been working non-stop for six years.

“Come the end of the season there’s a good chance that Manchester United might ring the phone, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.”

Uncertainty over Solskjaer’s future has upped of late following United’s failure to beat Aston Villa on Sunday and with it, the unwanted stat that it is United’s worst start to a season in a staggering 31 years.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer insisted just last week the looming spectacle of Pochettino does not concern him and insists his relationship with the Manchester United board remains as strong as ever.

“In football you can never be surprised or shocked, I’ve just got to focus on us,” Solskjaer said.

“It [the idea of Pochettino replacing him] doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world and if you’re in or out of a job, you want this job.

“So it doesn’t really matter whatever happens around it. I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United – do it as well as we can.

“I speak with Ed [Woodward] and the owners all the time about how we move forward and that doesn’t change if others change managers.”

