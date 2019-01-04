Pochettino not entirely pleased with Spurs display despite 7-0 win

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino praised Fernando Llorente as he netted three times on Friday night against Tranmere.

Tottenham were in a rampant mood at Prenton Park on Friday night as they hit Rovers for seven in the FA Cup third round.

The score was only 1-0 at the break, with Serge Aurier having netted the opener with a strike from distance, but the visitors were ruthless in the second-half.

Aurier added another, while Llorente scored a hat-trick, in addition to goals from Heung-Min Son and substitute Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game, captain Dele Alli spoke of the challenge faced by his Spurs side.

He told BT Sport: “It took us a while, we knew it was never going to be an easy game, it was all about attitude today. We had to give them a lot of respect and they made it very difficult for us in the first half.

“When you come to a place like this they’re obviously up for it and their team are defending well, making it difficult for us and it took a bit of quality in the end.”

Pochettino added: “(It was) a very professional performance I am happy for our fans, I am very pleased.

On his half-time message to his squad at 1-0, the manager said: “We were trying to fix something because we struggled a little bit to arrive, in the first 10 minutes we created two chances but it was difficult for us to create chances and it was a little bit lucky the first goal that opened the game, I feel that the second half was better.

“I think our performance we need to work a lot on the first 45 minutes.”

On Llorente, Pochettino added: “Of course, it’s difficult because Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and for any strikers it’s going to be tough to compete and for him it is a massive boost.

“We try to rotate and give some rest to some players that needed to rest.

“I’m happy today because we keep the level and we keep going in that competition which is important for the club. It’s so important to manage the squad to try and give some rest to the players when they need, and now we have a very busy period.

“I am so, so pleased because the team is performing very well away from home, they’re showing great character.”