Pochettino at odds with Chelsea hierarchy as Gallagher sale stance is revealed

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are open to offers for some of their best-known names in January and Conor Gallagher is one player who could leave.

The 23-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet for his side this season and has won the plaudits of manager Mauricio Pochettino over the course of the campaign.

Gallagher has made 16 appearances for the Blues this season, making four assists in the process. The only game he missed was due to suspension.

TEAMtalk sources have been told, however, that the Chelsea ownership would be open to selling him if it helps with incomings.

Some reports have stated that a deal could be done for £50million, but TEAMtalk understands that the bidding will start at £40million.

Gallagher has captained the side this term and has been a rare bright spark in a poor season for the Blues that sees them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

They did move into the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, however, and the England international was awarded Player of the Match.

Pochettino has made it clear he wants Gallagher to stay but the decision could be taken out of his hands if the Blues’ hierarchy see a good business opportunity that helps with bids or negotiations for other targets.

Tottenham, West Ham and Man Utd could make a move for Gallagher

West Ham held an interest in Gallagher during the summer window but never pushed a deal through, but TEAMtalk sources say that interest remains in a potential deal.

Tottenham have a strong interest in Gallagher, too, and made a late swoop in the summer but no agreement was reached.

Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the talented midfielder and there is a belief that his side will be back at the table should they get the signals a deal is possible. His playing style and energy are seen as a perfect fit for the Spurs system.

Manchester United are also a team to keep an eye on and TEAMtalk sources state that they may enter the race should the opportunity arise.

The biggest challenge clubs may face is convincing Gallagher to leave Stamford Bridge, where he is very happy, and he is hopeful of remaining part of the club for as long as possible.

Even when out on previous loans, the idea for Gallagher was getting back to playing at Chelsea. His current contract is valid until 2025, and talks over an extension seem to have stalled.

If Chelsea are to complete two or three deals in the coming weeks, then there may be a need to sell Gallagher to stay in line with FFP.

The club have eyes for Victor Osimhen, who will cost £112million from Napoli, and any deal may come at the expense of some of their current crop.

