Mauricio Pochettino has been discussing the difficulties in his team selection ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in an all-Premier League clash in Madrid, with the major question being whether or not Harry Kane will return to the starting line-up after his return to full fitness.

Pochettino managed to swerve that one, but did admit that it will be tough to pick his starting XI.

He told reporters ahead of the match: “It’s difficult, you need to take a decision and tomorrow is another decision. We have all the information, we will use every detail to try to win.

“You can use only 11 players from the beginning – that is the most painful situation.

“The whole squad will be on the pitch before the game tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is to show togetherness. Tomorrow will show football is a collective sport, the energy even from the players who do not play in the dressing room will be decisive.

“Respect must be massive for the players who are going to be selected. It is always a tough decision but it’s part of my job.

“The most important is to set a standard and use as an example for the future when you arrive at an important game like a final.

“Of course tomorrow the most important thing is to be ready. Tomorrow we deliver a big emotional speech. It’s difficult because they are concentrating and want to express themselves.

“We must play with freedom – when you play as a child with freedom, not think one billion people are watching you. Helping each other, good communication, that will be the key.”