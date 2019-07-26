Mauricio Pochettino has told Spurs to go out and sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, a report claims.

Coutinho quit the Reds in January 2018 to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £142m, but the Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp.

As a result, he has been linked with numerous transfers this summer with United and PSG seemingly among his suitors, while Jurgen Klopp was recently forced to rule out a return to Liverpool for the playmaker.

On Thursday, it was suggested that Barca are willing to sell Coutinho as part of a cull as they look to raise over €150million, potentially to fund a return for Neymar.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that Barcelona are willing to sell Coutinho but only if a team offers up £108million (€120m), while only Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain can apparently afford his €14m-a-year wages.

Now, a shock report from Don Balon has thrown a new name into the mix by claiming that Mauricio Pochettino wants a reunion with Coutinho at Spurs.

The Argentine worked with the player while they were both at Espanyol, and armed with a summer budget of €200million he is determined to work with the Brazil international once again.

Pochettino is understood to be keen on signing a creative midfielder amid doubts over the future of Christian Eriksen, but it appeared Giovani Lo Celso was the primary target.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool have made a bid of €70million for Coutinho which has been deemed not enough, with Tottenham willing to spend up to €90million. Barcelona ‘have a buyer’, it concluded.

