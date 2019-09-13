Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he feared Christian Eriksen would leave right until the window slammed shut – and has now made a vow to the player in what could be his last season at Tottenham.

While the Premier League transfer window shut on August 8, the European window was open for another three weeks, meaning clubs from La Liga as well as Serie A could sign the best players in England.

That has led to claims the Premier League window could be moved back in line with Europe, especially given Eriksen saw his name at the centre of speculation linking him with Real Madrid, PSG and others.

Pochettino has now admitted several times he was unsure if the Dane would remain with the club.

The Denmark international only has a year left on his contract, but didn’t move on before September 2 and will be with Tottenham until the winter window opens in January.

There’s been strong talk of a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

Despite this, Pochettino said of Eriksen: “He’s happy. He was always happy. He never said he wasn’t happy here.

“Everyone of course has aims, goals, challenges. I told you before the Arsenal game he was in his right mind and that’s why I played him.

“Always he was an important player for us. In our sixth season, we’ve always appreciated him a lot.

“His qualities are there and important for the team. He’s happy and if we believe he deserves to play then he’s going to play. It’s not because he has less than one year on his contract we’re going to take a different decision. All decisions are based on performance.”

Serge Aurier, meanwhile, believes he has the ‘trust’ of Pochettino after the club opted against selling him this summer.

