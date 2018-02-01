Poch picks out Spurs star for praise as he reflects on Man Utd win

Mauricio Pochettino highlighted Tottenham star Christian Eriksen for special praise as his side outplayed Manchester United in a 2-0 success at Wembley on Wednesday.

Tottenham’s win puts them just two points off the top four and six clear of neighbours Arsenal.

Pochettino would not talk about new signing Lucas Moura, who was paraded on the Wembley pitch at half-time following his deadline day move from Paris Saint-Germain, but instead wanted to praise those who had out-performed United – with Eriksen receiving a special mention.

“I think it was a great performance from Christian,” said the Spurs boss.

“Christian is such an important player for us not because today he was great and he scored.

“But he’s a player that links everyone and of course when he’s not in the team we always miss him. He’s a player that you miss on the pitch.

“I think the performance was fantastic and we played so well. The team deserved a lot of credit, a lot of credit.

“The performance was fantastic. We played again a very good team, a great team in Manchester United, reduced the gap with the top four. We need to rest and prepare for the next game.”

