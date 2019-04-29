Pochettino provides Kane update; talks chances of return at Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Harry Kane’s fitness and given a firm answer on whether the striker can return in Amsterdam next week.

Tottenham face Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in north London on Tuesday night and will be without Kane, as well as five other top stars.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Spurs chief told reports how Kane’s recovery is going from his latest ankle injury.

“He’s doing well. He’s working and starting to run a bit inside. His rehab is so good but we cannot create any idea that we maybe cannot achieve.

“The most important thing is that he is in a good place and we’ll see what happens. (Will he be available for the second leg? Turns to assistant Jesus Perez) Will he? No chance? Oh Jesus says no chance.”

As for taking on former European heavyweights Ajax, who had their weekend fixture postponed to help them ahead of the semi-final, Pochettino added: “The reality is that we were competing Saturday in a derby. Ajax had the week to prepare. More to prepare is more to avoid risk.

“We played a really tough game but that’s not an excuse. That’s a reality. If it’s in the opposite I would be the same not happy because when you arrive in this situation.

“The chance to play a Champions League semi-final for Tottenham has not happened often. We must be ready. It’s a game that’s impossible to be tired for. It’s so exciting. It’s all mental.”