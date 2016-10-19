Pochettino provides positive news on Alderweireld; Rose concern

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld will avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan revealed no major injury.

Alderweireld missed Spurs’ goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday after being carried off on a stretcher against West Brom last weekend.

The Belgian is unlikely to return in time for Saturday’s game away at Bournemouth but next weekend’s match against reigning Premier League champions Leicester is a realistic possibility.

“It will be difficult (this weekend) because it is very painful but the reaction was good,” Pochettino said.

“The scan was clear, no problems but we need to wait because it was a very heavy knock and we have to see. It will be difficult for the weekend.”

Harry Kane has begun light training this week as he recovers from an ankle ligament problem but he is further away in terms of match fitness.

There was a fresh fitness concern in Germany, however, after Danny Rose left the BayArena wearing a protective boot.

The details of Rose’s discomfort are as yet unknown, with the defender playing the full game as Tottenham held on for a valuable point.

Hugo Lloris made a string of excellent stops in the second half and one was exceptional, as he denied Javier Hernandez from point-blank range.