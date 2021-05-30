Pochettino ‘informs PSG of desire’ amid Tottenham and Real Madrid talk

Mauricio Pochettino has told PSG that he wants to leave as interest from former club Tottenham as well as Real Madrid continues.

The Argentine manager was appointed boss of the Ligue 1 club side in January following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. He has won the French Super Cup and Coupe de France since, but disappointingly failed to win the league. The Parisians finished second, one point behind champions Lille.

Despite that shortcoming, PSG want to keep Pochettino in charge. His contract expires in summer 2022, with the option for an extra year.

But they may be forced to search for a new coach anyway. The 49-year-old is the subject of interest from Tottenham and Real Madrid, both of whom have vacant managerial positions.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho before the end of 2020/21, while Zinedine Zidane quit Los Blancos earlier this week.

Pochettino enjoyed a successful spell at Tottenham between 2014 and 2019. He made them a regulars top four finishers and led them to a Champions League final.

Madrid, meanwhile, have been long-standing admirers of the ex-Southampton boss.

The approaches left him with a big decision to make, but it looks as though he has made up his mind.

Pochettino asks to leave PSG

According to a report on Goal, Pochettino has told PSG sporting director Leonardo of his wish to leave.

They reiterate he has already held talks with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy, and say the Premier League outfit are ready to hand him a long-term deal to get him back.

As for Madrid, they have made Pochettino their number one target. What’s more, he is interested in a switch to the Bernabeu.

Therefore, he has come to the decision that he wants to tear up his PSG contract one-year early to pursue those other options.

However, Goal add that he has developed a ‘special affection towards the club’ during his short time there and will respect their decision, even if it sees them block his exit.

That could see him stay at Le Parc des Princes. But whether PSG see any worth in keeping a manager who seemingly has no intention of staying long-term could be decisive.

