Pochettino rates Vertonghen chances of facing Bournemouth

Tottenham are waiting for an update on Jan Vertonghen before deciding if the centre-back can face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vertonghen saw a neurologist on Thursday after suffering a worrying head injury during Tottenham’s Champions League defeat by Ajax.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: “Today was his appointment with the specialist and we still haven’t seen the report.

“After the game was good, he was more relaxed and felt better. Now we need to see the report from the specialist.

“We don’t know (if he can face Bournemouth), we need to wait. That is going to be a decision from the medical staff. We cannot guess now.

“We hope it is not a big issue and he is available soon.”

The handling of Vertonghen’s injury has been criticised and Pochettino said he was open to a change in football’s concussion protocol rules.

He said: “Always in that situation I am open, more than open, to improve the decisions. I think the most important think was going to be the health of the player.

“It is not important, the game, the semi-final of the Champions League, the score, the priority is the player.

“I don’t know if we need to change the rules, if we need another doctor.”

