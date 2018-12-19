Mauricio Pochettino could not contain his excitement as Spurs set up a Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea by beating Arsenal 2-0.

Goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli either side of half-time meant Tottenham wrapped up a memorable victory at the Emirates Stadium, sealing their place in the last four.

Pochettino told Sky Sports how impressed he was with his side’s performance, while reacting to the news that they have been drawn against Chelsea in the next round.

He said: “A very difficult draw, another London derby. We have already played Watford, West Ham and Arsenal.

“We shall see, Chelsea are a great team but we are excited. To be in the semi-final is fantastic for us.

“I am very pleased tonight. The most important thing was to play well and win the game. We deserved it. We kept a clean sheet here after a very busy period.

“Arsenal could rest players in the Europa League because they had qualified but we couldn’t in the Champions League. The level of our fitness was fantastic.”

Tottenham‘s semi-final tie with Chelsea will take place over two legs in January.