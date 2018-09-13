Pochettino reacts to Hugo Lloris ban; makes captaincy decision

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Hugo Lloris will continue as club captain despite his run-in with the law.

The World Cup winner has been banned from driving for 20 months and was also fined £50,000 for drink-driving on Wednesday.

The Spurs No.1 has also been sidelined for the next few weeks with a thigh injury sustained in the win at Manchester United last month.

Speaking about the Frenchman, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool at Wembley, Pochettino said: “He is the first to regret about everything and all that happened is not good, he doesn’t feel great.

“He said he is sorry and he is a man and accepts his mistake.

“Everyone can make a mistake, he made a mistake and he is suffering. He is punishing himself. That is a massive lesson for everyone, he was the first to tell me he made a mistake.”

When asked if he would stay on as captain, he said: “Of course.”

