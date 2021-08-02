Pochettino refers to ‘reality’ behind Tottenham return rumours this summer

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he was always calm about his Paris Saint-Germain future despite being linked with a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Tottenham eventually settled on Nuno Espirito Santo on their new coach after missing out on a range of other targets. Among their ideas was to lure Pochettino back to replace the man who had succeeded him in the job, Jose Mourinho. Pochettino took charge of PSG earlier this year, but there were rumours of frictions growing in that role.

Despite failing to win the Ligue 1 title, PSG retained their faith in Pochettino. However, there was still speculation that he could try to quit in order to return to north London.

Pochettino’s previous spell with Tottenham was hugely successful; he guided them to Champions League qualification in four of his five full seasons in charge and even led them to the final of that competition in 2019.

Despite it ending negatively, many Tottenham fans would have loved to have Pochettino back. Ultimately, he remained in Paris, where he became tied to a longer contract.

The manager has recently opened up on the links with his former club, insisting his relationship with PSG was always fine.

“There were a lot of rumours,” he told Le Parisien. “We all know what the reality of football is. There are moves between clubs, involving players and managers, so the rumours are always there.

“I’ve always maintained a calm, fluid relationship with the president and with [PSG sporting director] Leonardo. Things were always clear, there was no reason to say anything more.”

Pochettino will get to work with some of the sport’s elite talents thanks to his decision to stay in the French capital. PSG have been busy this summer, adding Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad.

Their positive approach to the transfer market has reaffirmed his satisfaction in the PSG hotseat.

“I think the club is doing a great job,” he said. “We’re slowly reaching the objectives that we were looking for at the start of the window. So I’m happy with the work PSG is doing on the whole.”

Pochettino eager for balance

Despite this, PSG went on to lose the Trophee Des Champions to Lille following this interview.

The club still have some reflecting to do while the transfer window remains open. Pochettino admitted that they will have to address some potential departures too.

“A balance needs to be found between arrivals and departures,” he added.

“Like with all clubs, there will be some adjustments made over the course of the summer. We have to remain attentive to any opportunities.”

