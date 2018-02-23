Pochettino reveals Alderweireld setback; also gives contract update

Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld did not finish Thursday’s training session due to “a small incident” in his leg, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

“I think it was only Toby yesterday who could not finish the training session,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

“He suffered a small incident in the same leg (as the hamstring injury suffered on November 1), but we are going to assess (him) today and tomorrow. We will see if he is available for training and if possible be selected for the weekend. We hope it is not a big issue.”

The Belgian’s future has been the subject of much speculation lately, but Pochettino was tight-lipped on the matter.

“I am not involved in negotiation,” the Argentinian said. “I never talk about rumours, what the media say or what happens around the club. It is not my job and I cannot say anything about that.”

