Pochettino reveals extent of Kane injury in Spurs’ CL win over Man City

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season after the England striker limped off in Tottenham’s Champions League victory over Manchester City.

Spurs gained a first leg advantage over their fellow Premier League side as Son Heung-Min scored in the second half to give them a 1-0 quarter-finals win.

Pochettino told BT Sport: “It was an unbelievable game. It was so tough. But it is still Manchester City and there is a second leg. We are happy as we showed great quality. The performance was good but there’s still 90 minutes to go.”

Pochettino highlighted the importance of Hugo Lloris’ penalty save from Sergio Aguero in the first half.

“The penalty save I think gave the belief to us. I think there were many positive things.”

However, there was bad news relating to Kane’s injury.

“We need to check tomorrow but it looks like it is the same ankle and similar injury. It is very sad and very disappointing. We are going to miss him – maybe for the rest of the season. It is a worry for us. We hope it is not a big issue. But there is not to much time to recover. He twisted his ankle so we will see how it reacts in a few hours.”