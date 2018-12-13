Pochettino reveals his one Tottenham wish ahead of CL last-16 draw

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful of Spurs being able to play the home leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at their new stadium.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the Premier League clash against Manchester United on January 13 would be played at Wembley, as the delays in the opening of the new stadium continue.

Chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to provide a further update on a potential opening date in early January, but Pochettino is certainly wishing they can play the Champions League game at their new home.

“I hope and wish to play our first leg at the new stadium. Now I don’t know if it is going to be there or at Wembley. We need to wait but my hope and wish is to play the first leg at the new stadium,” Pochettino said.

Spurs will find out their Champions League fate on Monday when the draw could pair them with Porto, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St Germain, Juventus or Bayern Munich.

They will play their first leg at home at some point in February and Pochettino is desperate for his side to be in their new home by then.

It will be tight as on Wednesday the club announced they will play their Premier League game with Manchester United on January 13 at Wembley.

“But I don’t believe it is going to be decisive to play in one or another stadium. The most important is our performance on the pitch,” he added.

“Of course, for the motivation, for our fans, of course for our players, our staff, it would be fantastic, a massive boost for us to play in our new stadium.

“But I think the motivation will be there too if we play Wembley, the same.”

