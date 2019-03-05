Pochettino reveals Spurs’ targets after reaching CL quarter finals

Mauricio Pochettino insisted that Tottenham Hotspur should be proud of their achievements as they reached their “objective” by qualifying for the Champions League last eight.

After beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg, Tottenham wrapped up a 1-0 win in Germany to progress to the next stage.

Harry Kane scored with Spurs’ only shot on target on the night, as Pochettino’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

Pochettino told BT Sport: “We are in the quarter-finals. I’m so happy for the players, and the fans. It’s an important victory. Of course we suffered a bit but it’s OK and we fully deserved to be to be in the quarter-final.

“Hugo Lloris was great. We conceded more chances than we expected but that’s football. After losing in the first leg they had nothing to lose.

“It’s tough but overall, the objective was to be in the quarter-final and we are there.

“In the last 10 minutes of the first half it was difficult for us. They started to play a little but more and then in the first action when we were able to connect we managed to score the goal.

“Now it’s about enjoying that we are in the quarter-final. We need to feel proud. The experience is so important to improve and get better. There’s a lot of things we can take from this type of game to make us a better team.”