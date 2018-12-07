Pochettino reveals thoughts on Spurs’ extended Wembley stay

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that playing at Wembley is “a gift” rather than a hinderance.

Spurs full-back Danny Rose this week voiced his frustration at the club’s continued tenure at the national stadium as they wait for their new ground to be ready.

Many Tottenham fans seem to agree with just 33,012 turning up to watch the midweek win over Southampton.

But Pochettino said: “I am so, so happy to play at Wembley.

“In Argentina it was always a dream to play at Wembley. I played in 2000 with my national team and it was a dream come true.

“And now every week to have the possibility to play at Wembley for me is a gift.”