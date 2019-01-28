Pochettino reveals when Son should return for Tottenham

Tottenham’s second exit from a cup competition in the space of four days has been off-set by Son Heung-Min’s likely return for their midweek clash with Watford.

Son has missed the last three games while being on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup, but their surprise quarter-final exit to Qatar means he is back in the fold earlier than expected.

While he has been away, Spurs have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing their semi-final to Chelsea on penalties and the FA Cup following a sub-standard performance in a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

They are back in Premier League action in midweek and Son will be available.

“On Sunday we were with him on the training ground in the morning,” boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

“He’s so tired, he played three games. Very tough games.

“Of course not too much energy on Sunday, but we hope he’ll be available and ready on Wednesday to help the team.”

