Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he had to laugh at Liverpool after his side dominated Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield.

Spurs lost 2-1 to a late own goal on Sunday, but really should have won the game after creating several chances in the second half against a Liverpool side who now top the Premier League.

Pochettino was upbeat after the defeat and Klopp admitted his side had been fortunate.

Asked if he felt the winning goal was down to an individual error, Pochettino said: “It was bad luck. Always bad luck. Many situations that happen in an action. Football is about being right in many actions.

“That is football. You accept that sometimes things happen, like an offensive player misses an opportunity, like a midfielder misses a pass, a centre-back sometimes does not defend well and sometimes the keeper you know, that is football and you have to accept that.

“You know I was so disappointed after Southampton because we showed in the wrong way our arrogance. Today that is the arrogance I want to see in the team, like in the second half with our superiority. We were laughing a little bit because more than £100m in two midfielders, Keita and Fabinho on the bench, and you go and play and you are better and dominate.”

Pochettino then explained why Spurs got to grips with the game in the second half.

“We changed the shape after the first half when we conceded. Always you have a plan in your head and it doesn’t always work. The most important thing is when it doesn’t work have the capacity to always find a different way,” he added.

“I think the team has this capacity and flexibility to change, to change the shape and the positions on the pitch in the offensive and defensive situations. Always keeping the same philosophy. That is the most important thing, to have a different plan to play.

“Of course in the second half we changed the positions and the shape, we started to build better and for Liverpool it was difficult to read the situation when we started to build from the back and how we started to break the pressure from them, the first defensive line and then we started to play forward and dominate the game and create chances.

“Liverpool couldn’t read it, but of course they have quality players who can score goals. That is why Liverpool are there because they have unbelievable quality.

“But I am so happy in the way that we dealt with the game, of course so disappointed because in the end we lost, but you know I think the game was more for us and we dominated them.

“We need to be happy and keep that emotion. That’s the most important thing for me. Of course congratulate them because they won and in the end the most important thing is the three points and it’s on their side. For us maybe now we are competing in a different level and we need to be happy because that performance made us believe we are in the right way.”