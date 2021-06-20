Pochettino ready to ruin Arsenal plan and hijack £50m move for key target

Arsenal could see their attempts to sign Brighton defender Ben White thwarted by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and PSG.

The Gunners’ pursuit of White has taken significant steps forward in recent days. After stealing a march on other interested clubs, they launched a £40million bid during the week. However, their opening offer was rejected by the Seagulls.

They are expected to return with a new and improved proposal to secure one of their main summer targets.

In fact, the player himself is reportedly expecting the move to go through. He has told friends as much and it is even claimed he is house-hunting in the area.

But the south coast club are said to be holding out for a fee of at least £50million. They feel that is a reasonable price for a player whose stock has risen rapidly in recent years.

Whether Arsenal are willing to meet that demand remains to be seen. Therefore, a switch to the Emirates for White may not be as inevitable as it seems.

But should they leave it too long, it could see old foe Pochettino step in and steal White from under their noses.

PSG ‘poised to step in’ for White

That’s according to a report in the Mirror, who claim any hesitation will leave the door open for PSG to make their move.

Pochettino has admired White for some time having monitored him during his loan spell at Leeds United.

He has also had positive reviews of the England international from compatriot and fellow manager Marcelo Bielsa. White made 49 appearances under Bielsa during his time in West Yorkshire, helping the Elland Road outfit win promotion.

As a result, should an opportunity arise to land the defender, it is likely Pochettino will want to take it. The £50million price tag is unlikely to be an issue for PSG either.

With that in mind, Arsenal may be prompted to up their bid. Otherwise White may be playing alongisde the likes of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe next term, rather than being a part of Areta’s rebuild.

