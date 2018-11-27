Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham cannot make another mistake as “painful” as failing to register Juan Foyth for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old was not named in Tottenham’s squad for the competition but has impressed since coming into the side at domestic level.

Pochettino’s European squad was named in September and includes defenders Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Ben Davies, but not Foyth,20, who has made four starts this term.

“That is so painful,” Pochettino said.

“It’s a mistake we made that at this level of football we cannot repeat again. We need to find a solution.”

Clubs can make changes to their squads if they get through the knockout stages.

A maximum of three changes can be made for the knockout stage of the competition, with the deadline for changes at midnight on February 1 2019.

On Dele Alli, so impressive against Chelsea at the weekend, Pochettino said he gets “bored” if he is not under pressure.

“He loves a challenge,” Pochettino said. “He is a winner. His mentality is that he gets bored quickly when he doesn’t feel the pressure.

“When he is under pressure he is unbelievable.”

Danny Rose was involved in Tottenham’s training session ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game with Inter Milan at Wembley.

The left-back has been out of action since October with a groin injury but has now recovered.

Victor Wanyama did not take part in training ahead of Spurs’ must-win clash.

Despite his return to training it does not appear as if Rose will feature against the Serie A side, with the club saying he is “building up match fitness”.

Davinson Sanchez (hamstring) and Kieran Trippier (groin) trained separately, though the latter is nearing a return.

Wanyama has a knee injury and will not play while Mousa Dembele is also out with an ankle problem.