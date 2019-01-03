Pochettino says he hasn’t even heard of rising star linked with Tottenham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has poured cold water on speculation linking Jared Bowen to the club.

Rising Hull star Bowen has hit 11 goals and earned three assists in 26 games for the Tigers this season and that has led to speculation linking the 22-year-old to numerous interested clubs.

Sky Sports yesterday reported that ‘Tottenham may need to stump up at least £20million’ with Hull believing that Bowen is worth a ‘similar price’ to the likes of James Maddison after scouting the player, along with Burnley.

But that is news to Pochettino, who claimed he had not heard of Bowen until speculation arose on Wednesday.

“The first time I heard (about) him was yesterday or before yesterday,” Pochettino said. “I heard for the first time yesterday this name. It’s like many names that appear in the media – rumours.

“There’s many interested in this business. How many players are today in the media that are related with Tottenham, and have been in the past?

“Be careful because hundreds of players were related with the club and then never happened. I think my answer is so clear.”

Hull told BBC Radio Humberside on Tuesday that Bowen was not for sale and manager Nigel Adkins reinforced that stance after the club’s 6-0 win over Bolton.

Adkins, whose side recorded a an emphatic win over Bolton on Tuesday to underline their status as the division’s in-form side, said it was “great the club are not looking to sell” and added: “We don’t want to lose him or any player. We are going well, climbing the table and have momentum.”