Pochettino to sell Chelsea star this month in brutal twist; Ornstein confirms Fulham, West Ham and Wolves interest

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Armando Broja leave on a permanent deal should a suitable offer arrive for the striker this month.

Fulham, West Ham and Wolves are all credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, who has struggled for consistent playing time this season.

Broja only returned to action from a serious knee injury in late September but has failed to nail down a spot in the Chelsea starting XI.

He has made 13 Premier League appearances this season – six of which have been starts – and scored just one goal in the process.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to prefer Nicolas Jackson to Broja and now Christopher Nkunku is close to full match fitness, the Albanian will only fall further down the pecking order.

As exclusively confirmed by TEAMtalk, the Blues are also looking to bring in Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

Therefore, a move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best thing for Broja’s career.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Chelsea manager told time may be up under Boehly as big demand is made by former star

Fulham, West Ham and Wolves to battle for Chelsea striker

According to reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea are happy to sell Broja this month for the right price.

On X, Ornstein wrote: “Chelsea are willing to let Armando Broja leave on permanent if suitable offer received.

“Interest from multiple clubs including Fulham, West Ham & Wolves.

“Broja’s exit is not contingent on Chelsea signing a replacement, with Nkunku expected back soon.”

As reported by TEAMtalk, Wolves are indeed interested in signing Broja but they initially thought he would only be available on loan.

Now, Gary O’Neil’s team may change their approach for the Chelsea forward.

It’s no secret that both Fulham and West Ham are also looking to bring in a new striker.

The Cottagers have a lack of quality options in the position, with Marco Silva having only Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz – who has struggled in particular – to choose from as it stands.

As for West Ham, they have been linked with a multitude of strikers as David Moyes looks to bring in a long-term successor to Michail Antonio.

Santiago Gimenez and Serhou Guirassy are two stars the manager admirers, but Broja has been linked with the Hammers previously and they could now reignite their interest given these latest developments.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea offered Liverpool legend and Ballon d’Or winner after Man Utd reject stunning opportunity