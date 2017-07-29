Poch sends Spurs fans a message as signing wait continues

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham’s fans to “remain calm” and not be worried despite the club’s lack of new signings this summer.

Spurs, the 2016/17 Premier League runners-up, are the only club yet to bring in fresh blood this summer – you can check all the completed deals right here.

A number of their fans are starting to fear it will never happen for Spurs this summer with a number of reported targets slipping through the net – but the Argentinian has reassured fans not to feel concerned.

Furthermore, he has hinted signings will be made.

“We are calm but we have a very clear idea of who we want and what we need to do to achieve our target,” he said.

“I want to say to our fans ‘don’t be worried’ because today there are a lot of rumours around.

“We will move on the market, sure, and we will be competitive like last season, sure.”