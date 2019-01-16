Pochettino set for showdown talks over Tottenham transfer targets

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly meet chairman Daniel Levy on Wednesday to reassess their transfer plans for January.

The Evening Standard claims that the club could potentially dip into the transfer market after prolific marksman Harry Kane was ruled out until March with ankle ligament damage.

Kane suffered his latest ankle injury in the dying moments of the loss to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, while Moussa Sissoko also limped off in the same game with what looked like a muscular problem.

Central midfield depth had been a major concern for Pochettino prior to the United defeat, with Mousa Dembele seemingly on his way to China and Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama currently on the treatment table.

Losing Sissoko, who has been like a player re-born this season, would be a big blow for Spurs but Kane’s potential absence for 10 matches is nothing short of a disaster.

The England captain’s absence has been compounded by the loss of in the in-form Son Heung-Min to the Asian Cup, while Lucas Moura is also out with a thigh injury.

That leaves Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen as Tottenham’s only central attacking options and both players are being tipped to be moved on this month.

Janssen has yet to play a minute under Pochettino this season although Llorente, who scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup win at Tranmere, could still be persuaded to stay and fill in for Kane rather then head back to Spain.

Spurs have been linked with a potential loan move for Barcelona winger Malcom, who also has the ability to play through the middle, while AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure continue to be spoken of as major Pochettino midfield targets.

