Pochettino looking to make PSG statement with deal for Man City great

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on bringing a Manchester City legend to his new club this summer.

Prolific City frontman Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season, with talks over a new deal at the Etihad still ongoing.

But the 32-year-old has endured another injury-ravaged campaign, limiting him to just five league appearances.

The forward is able to sign a pre-agreement with any European club this month ahead of a potential Bosman switch.

And speaking on Canal+ (as cited by talkSPORT) football agent Bruno Satin claimed Aguero was a ‘transfer priority’ for Pochettino, adding that he wants his compatriot as a statement signing.

Pochettino already has the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi at his disposal. However, the former Spurs boss believes Aguero’s experience could be invaluable.

PSG are also likely to be one of only a few clubs who could afford Aguero’s salary of around £240,000-a-week.

The City marksman is already regarded as a club great, having notched 256 goals since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history, while Aguero has also notched a record 12 hat-tricks.

Concerns over Aguero exit

Despite the player being in the latter stages of his career, former City winger Trevor Sinclair is worried Aguero could swap The Etihad for Paris.

“I am worried, and there’s a few reasons why I am. One is that he’s hardly featured [this season] and I think Manchester City fans will expect that going forward,” Sinclair told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“He’s not getting any younger and if I’m being honest his best football is probably behind him. But he’s a Manchester City legend.

“He’s got the best goalscoring record, he’s got the most goals. I think it’s concerning about the reports PSG are interested in him.

“The Argentinian link with Pochettino; that’s a concern. It just seems like City aren’t coming clean in the media with where they’re at with those negotiations. Are they even negotiating a contract with Aguero?”