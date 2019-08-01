Tottenham are reportedly ready to step up their interest in signing a new right-back after Juan Foyth’s injury against Bayern Munich.

The Argentine appeared to suffer an ankle injury and had to be stretchered over in the Audi Cup penalty shootout win over the hosts.

Foyth had come on as a second-half substitute for Kyle Walker-Peters, but the latter could now be the only recognised right-back available to Mauricio Pochettino for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa – following the sale of Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier’s current absence with a hand injury.

Spurs had been keen on bringing in highly-rated Norwich full-back Max Aarons, but the England youth international put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Carrow Road this summer to confirm his commitment to the Premier League new boys.

However, after Trippier’s exit, trusted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Mario claimed that Pochettino was ready to turn to Italy in his search for Trippier’s successor – with Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi both in his sights.

That interest is now certain to be ramped up, with 25-year-old Hysaj – who has also been a target for Chelsea, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – expected to be available for €35m (£31.5m).

It would also take a similar fee for Roma full-back Florenzi.

Although older at 28, the player is also able to play on the right-side of midfield and his versatility might appeal more to Pochettino.

Spurs have just a week remaining in the summer window to do their business, with moves for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon still said to be on the table.

