Pochettino stunned, with Man Utd pushing to sign electric Chelsea target after Romano confirmation

Manchester United are mobilising as they look to beat Chelsea in the race for Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, according to reports.

Kerkez is a 20-year-old left-back who can also operate further forward as a left midfielder. He had a hectic youth career, spending time at Rapid Wien, AC Milan and multiple Hungarian clubs before landing at AZ Alkmaar in January 2022.

The full-back impressed while in the Netherlands and soon emerged on Bournemouth’s radar. The Cherries signed him from AZ in July 2023, with the deal worth £15.5million.

While Kerkez is still relatively new to the Premier League, he has already made a big impression. Indeed, he is a pacy player who excels at getting forward and helping with Bournemouth attacks.

Plus, the fact he is only 20 means he has his whole career ahead of him and can work towards reaching his full potential, which is huge.

According to the Daily Mirror, Kerkez might not be at Bournemouth for long as Chelsea are firmly interested in snapping him up.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning to ‘overhaul’ his defensive options in the summer, with left-backs Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen among several players up for sale.

Pochettino would ideally like to sign Kerkez as a replacement. The Hungarian could learn from Ben Chilwell and potentially challenge him for a starting role in the future.

Man Utd to rival Chelsea for Bournemouth ace

However, Pochettino is very wary of Man Utd. The report adds that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to ‘battle’ Chelsea for Kerkez as he wants the youngster to be playing at Old Trafford next term.

Injuries to the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have forced Erik ten Hag to select Diogo Dalot as his left-back at times this campaign. Adding Kerkez to the Man Utd squad would allow Dalot to operate in his usual right-back position week in, week out.

Man Utd vying with Chelsea for Kerkez comes after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Red Devils are eyeing a left-back addition this summer. He wrote recently: ‘Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left-back in the summer; expected to be a young one, an important player.

‘Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but Man Utd will go for a new left-back, no matter what happens with Malacia.’

Kerkez would be delighted if got to choose between a transfer to Man Utd or Chelsea this summer. Should this happen, it is likely he will select Man Utd.

After all, Man Utd are eight points ahead of Chelsea in the league after playing an extra game and are in a better position to qualify for Europe.

