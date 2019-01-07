Pochettino talks January transfers, but in dark over exit talk

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is resigned to going through another transfer window without any new additions to his squad.

Last summer Tottenham were the only club in the Premier League not to sign a new recruit and it looks as though the Argentinian could endure another transfer window without much success.

Ahead of the FA Cup win over Tranmere Pochettino claimed it would be difficult to strengthen his squad this month and speaking before tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea he reinforced that viewpoint, bit said he was “happy” with his squad.

Pochettino said: “I think it’s not dependent on some players leaving. It’s more about finding the right player who fits for us, not only in the football side but is going to be a player that fits in all the areas. We know very well that summer is always difficult but winter is worse.

“Sure for us it’s going to be difficult for us to add players. I don’t expect to add players but of course if in the end we have the opportunity to add the right players we are going to try, we are always open in trying to improve the squad but it’s not about players in if these players leave the squad. We will not operate like this.

“I am happy. I know it is difficult for the club to add the quality to improve us, that is why I don’t expect too much. I don’t expect to sign players.”

The Spurs boss also denied there was anything official in Mousa Dembele’s protracted move to China.

Sky Sports claim Beijing Sinobo Guoan have made an approach to sign Dembele, 31, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

“I’ve heard nothing yet. I know like you there are a lot of rumours. In the moment the club communicate with me about something then we’ll communicate with you if something happens. But at the moment I don’t know anything.

“But like all the players we spoke about in previous press conferences, that business is a different part. The player, the club, the situation, that is so clear. It depends on what the different parts want to do. If something arrives we are going to listen and then it’s what we want to do or the player wants to do, it’s about to negotiate, talk, like always it happens in that business,” added Pochettino.

Lucas Moura will be missing for Tottenham in their semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Moura picked up a knee injury in Friday’s 7-0 win at Tranmere in the FA Cup and will play no part in the London derby.

Erik Lamela has recovered from illness, but Eric Dier (appendicitis) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are still out.