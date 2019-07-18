Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to turn to Italy for a replacement for Kieran Trippier after the club were linked with a pair of Serie A stars.

England full-back Trippier completed a surprise £21.3m switch to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening – leaving the Champions League finalists with an obvious gap in their side to fill.

They had been expected to make a move for Norwich star Max Aarons, but his new deal at Carrow Road looks likely to end that interest for now.

As such, trusted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Mario claims Pochettino is set to turn to Italy in his search for Trippier’s successor – with Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi both in his sights.

Albania international Hysaj has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well as Inter Milan and Atletico; the latter of whom enquired about his valuation.

And the player recently stirred up speculation that he will leave Naples after admitting that he is ‘absolutely ready for a new adventure’.

It’s claimed Napoli would want around €35m (£31.5m) for the 25-year-old.

It would also take a similar fee for Roma full-back Florenzi.

Although older at 28, the player is also able to play on the right-side of midfield and his versatility might appeal more to Pochettino.

Spurs have three weeks until the window shuts to conclude their business; with the club currently having Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Juan Foyth, who can also play at right-back, as current options.

