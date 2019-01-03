Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly been in transfer talks with Mauricio Pochettino over who the Argentine wants as his first Old Trafford signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in currently in caretaker charge of United until the end of the season but Pochettino remains the Red Devils’ preferred choice to succeed the Norwegian.

Wanting Pochettino may be one thing but trying to prise him away from north London will prove to be an altogether more difficult proposition, given how difficult it can be negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Despite that, Caught Offside claims that Pochettino has been in talks with Woodward over summer signings already.

And the one player that Pochettino wants to bring to Old Trafford, if he does indeed quit Spurs, is Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

The talented playmaker has been outstanding since moving to the Foxes from Norwich last summer, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

However, Leicester are in no mood to sell and would want a fee of around £70million if they did decide to cash in on one of English football’s brightest prospects.

The report goes on to state that United have already opened talks with Leicester in a bid to meet Pochettino’s request – in the hope that will boost their chances of bringing the former Southampton boss to Old Trafford.

Pochettino is said to believe that United are missing a player of Christian Eriksen’s calibre to open teams up and that Maddison is the perfect fit, given how much it would cost to try and land the Dane instead.

