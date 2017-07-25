Pochettino to give Dutch striker ‘one more season’

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly decided to give striker Vincent Janssen one more season to prove himself in English football.

Brought in last summer for £17m, the Dutch striker failed to make a positive impression, scoring just two goals (including one penalty) in 27 Premier League appearances.

After such a disappointing campaign, it seemed likely that he would be offloaded in favour of stronger competition for Harry Kane, but it appears that Pochettino is willing to give the frontman another chance.

Spurs are yet to make a summer signing this season, and it may be due to a restricted budget that the club simply cannot afford to replace Janssen at this time.

The striker’s stock is undoubtedly at an all-time low, and it is highly unlikely that sufficient funds for a replacement could be raised from his sale.

Kyle Walker remains the club’s only high-profile departure, with Chairman Daniel Levy refusing to sell any of his stars.