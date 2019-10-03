Tottenham are looking into the possibility of signing Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi as they try to bolster their attacking options, according to reports in Italy.

Bernardeschi, who moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in 2017, has struggled to get game time in Turin this season with Juan Cuadrado cementing his place as Maurizio Sarri’s first choice on the right flank.

Bernardeschi has made only four appearances so far this season – scoring his first goal for the campaign in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen and, according to Calciomercato, Spurs are keeping tabs on the Italy international’s situation.

As per the report, the fact that Bernardeschi is only playing a bit-part role for Juve this season means the promise of regular football could prove an attractive proposition for the winger.

However, with the likes of Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min also vying for spots in the Spurs line-up, some would feel the 25-year-old would also find it hard to nail down a position in north London were he to agree a move further down the line.

Spurs have endured a poor start to the season, with a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday leaving them third in Group B and without victory so far in Europe’s elite competition.

One previous report suggested that boss Mauricio Pochettino has seemed distant in the past few days, often choosing to watch training sessions indoors rather than on the training pitch with his players.

