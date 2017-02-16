Pochettino ‘very happy’ with Spurs, amid Barcelona links

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself away from the speculation linking him with the managerial role at Barcelona.

Current Barca boss Luis Enrique is likely to depart the Catalan club in the summer and Pochettino is high on the list of possible replacements.

The Tottenham manager’s stock has grown over time, with successful reigns at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham suggesting he could well be poached by one of Europe’s elite clubs in the future.

When asked about the speculation ahead of Spurs’ Europa League last-16 first leg tie against KAA Gent this evening, the Argentine dismissed claims he could move on.

“It is important to be focused on the game tomorrow.

“I can’t say anything about that. I am at Tottenham.

“I am very happy and I have four more years left on my contract. I am enjoying an exciting project.

“It’s true it is not an easy project, but I am very happy here.”

This is not the first time Pochettino has been linked to the Catalan side, laughing off speculation in January, stating he was “born with a bull in his arm”.

The term refers to his links with Barcelona’s neighbours, Espanyol, a place where the 44-year-old spent two years as a player and started his managerial career.