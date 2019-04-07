Pochettino wants £35m Man Utd target to replace struggling Spurs star

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka to replace Kieran Trippier – who could leave this summer.

Reports last week suggested that Pochettino is looking for an upgrade on Trippier, who has struggled for form since being one of England’s star performers at the World Cup in Russia.

The 28-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competition for Spurs this season, but has struggled to match his levels from last summer by his own admission.

Now, the London Evening Standard (via Sportsmole) claims that the north London side are in for Wan-Bissaka to help them solve their right-back problem.

However they are unlikely to be alone in their pursuit, as it was recently claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had given the green light for United’s hierarchy to make a £35million move for the England Under-21 international.

Solskjaer reportedly handed United a three-man shopping list that includes Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Palace star Wan-Bissaka as part of a triple transfer swoop expected to set the club back around £180million.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted that Palace could sell the 21-year-old this summer if the money is right, while he also admitted that Zaha, who has also been linked with United may move on.