Pochettino demands Chelsea hijack €40m Tottenham move for explosive striker wanted by three other Premier League clubs

Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle Tottenham and three other Premier League clubs to sign prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in the upcoming January transfer window.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has made the addition of a new central striker his top priority in the new year, with the club having been linked with several names since Romelu Lukaku’s loan exit – with the Belgian heading for a permanent exit in 2024.

Gimenez is very much a name on the lips of numerous Premier League sides at the moment after his stunning start to the new campaign.

The Mexico international has netted 15 goals in 15 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants but remains under contract until 2027.

That leaves Feyenoord in a strong position to demand a hefty fee for the forward, and it’s reported that Gimenez can quit the De Kuip for a fee in the region of €40milllion – although further add-ons will be attached.

However, Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham are also in the mix to sign the 22-year-old frontman in what could become a potential bidding war.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has sent scouts to watch Gimenez in action as the north London side still search for a replacement for Harry Kane.

As for the Gunners and Hammers, their need for a new central attacker has been well documented since the summer window shut, while the Cottagers want Gimenez on board to replace the goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is now in the Saudi Pro League.

Gimenez has already shown that he is no one-season wonder, having netted 23 times 45 outings for Feyenoord last season.

He also has the qualities to succeed in the English top flight, although it just remains to be seen where he eventually ends up.

Pochettino also keen on Betis winger

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also known to be keen on Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and flying Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

The club’s overarching philosophy is to secure promising young talents from across the world and Diao certainly fits into that category.

The versatile Betis forward is capable of operating on both wings and has enjoyed a breakthrough season under the management of Manuel Pellegrini at the Benito Villamarin.

The Blues currently have Noni Madueke as their primary right-winger, although Cole Palmer has also been playing there since his move from Manchester City.

At 18 years old, Diao is viewed as a prospect for the future at Stamford Bridge, although Betis are in no rush to sell so a January move might be off the cards.

Pellegrini recently spoke about Diao’s talent, telling AS: “There are many players who have very good periods and then they end. I see him very focused on what he is doing and we all have to conduct it in the best way so that he continues adding and contributing.”

There is no mention of what sort of fee Betis would demand for Diao, but given his age and contract status he is unlikely to come cheap.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they head to Newcastle on Saturday, buoyed by their win at Tottenham and 4-4 draw with champions Manchester City last time out.

