Pochettino wants the ‘impossible’, as PSG chief addresses Tottenham claims

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has responded to rumours of Tottenham attempting to lure back Mauricio Pochettino, while the Argentine is reportedly ‘willing to ask for the impossible’.

Tottenham are searching for a new manager to take the reins after his successor’s tenure ended in disappointment. Jose Mourinho replaced the Argentine in late 2019, but despite topping the table early this season, was relieved of his duties a week before the EFL Cup final.

Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but was on the losing end at Wembley and failed to haul Spurs into the top four as a place in the Europa League beckoned.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy has been hard at work sounding out new managers. But it was a familiar face who grabbed the headlines last week.

News broke of Pochettino’s apparent disgruntlement in Paris as preliminary talks got underway over a sensational return.

The flames were fanned when he then reportedly told the club of his desire to leave. Tottenham were not the only club to take note, with Real Madrid also said to be monitoring the situation.

Now, speaking to Europe 1 (via Goal) PSG chief Leonardo has insisted Pochettino’s return will not be as straight forward as some may have hoped.

“Mauricio Pochettino has two years on his contract with PSG, and we are very happy.”

That would suggest PSG’s arm will not be twisted unless given a financial reason to do so. However, Daniel Levy is not known for huge expenditures. Paying out the remainder of Pochettino’s contract in Paris would seem a highly unlikely proposition.

Nevertheless, Sport Witness (citing Spanish newspaper Sport) reveal the ex-Spurs manager’s desire is strong.

They declare that Pochettino is ‘not comfortable’ at PSG and is ‘willing to ask the impossible’ to get his release.

Tottenham man declares exit intentions

Meanwhile, Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier has confirmed he wants to leave this summer and has named the club that he would like ideally like to join.

The Frenchman joined from PSG in 2017, and has since made 110 appearances for the North London outfit. But with just 12 months remaining on his contract and no extension agreed, he has been expected to move on.

And he has now publicly confirmed that he wants a transfer, declaring he has no intention of negotiating a new deal.

“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already,” Aurier told L’Equipe (via Goal.)

“I’m not going to do it in six months. I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.”

The right-back then went on to suggest which club he has never “hidden his desire” to join.

